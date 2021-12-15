OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.49. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 7,411 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $916.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

