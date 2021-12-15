CCUniverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,379.53 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,379.53 and $12.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004934 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

