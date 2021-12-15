Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,296. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

