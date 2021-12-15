Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 15%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $52.92. 31,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,228,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $4,366,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

