Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 15%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $52.92. 31,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,228,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.
Several brokerages have commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.
In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $4,366,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
