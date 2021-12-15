Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,330,282 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

