Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,330,282 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
