Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,376 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $684.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

