Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,376 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.34.
Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $684.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.01.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
