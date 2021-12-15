Barclays Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $136.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

