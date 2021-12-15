Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.77. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.