China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,418. The stock has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.