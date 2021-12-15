TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.76. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 1,088 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $615.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.