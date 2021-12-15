Radio Caca Achieves Market Capitalization of $428.10 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $428.10 million and $155.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.50 or 0.07801546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.12 or 0.99957742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.