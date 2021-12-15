DAOventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $713,334.29 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $713,334.29 and $1,109.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006549 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011101 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041623 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.