Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.53 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

