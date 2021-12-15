Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of SO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

