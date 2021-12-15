BENQI Trading Down 15.6% This Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

