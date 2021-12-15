Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $695.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

