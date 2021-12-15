BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 251,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. BYD has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

