Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 16,380 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,327,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

