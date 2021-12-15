Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,005 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $49,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

