Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

