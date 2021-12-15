Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.90% of Silvergate Capital worth $58,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SI opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $239.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

