Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. PROG makes up approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $86,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

PRG opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.