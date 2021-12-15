Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

