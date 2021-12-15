Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

