Global Social Chain Price Down 15.1% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $60,237.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00198645 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

