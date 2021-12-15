Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Up to $249.38

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.38, but opened at $261.00. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $264.92, with a volume of 64,233 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day moving average is $243.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

