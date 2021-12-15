SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.