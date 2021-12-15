Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.99. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,954 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.