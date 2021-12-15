SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.06.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,010. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.78. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

