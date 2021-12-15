Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $114,152.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.50 or 0.07801546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.12 or 0.99957742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

