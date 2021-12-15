Ambire AdEx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.16 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $71.60 million and $5.16 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00197578 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 145,585,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,142,535 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

