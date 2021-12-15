Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.20% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $106,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,814 shares of company stock worth $10,427,189. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.41 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

