Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $169.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

