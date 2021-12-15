Clean Yield Group Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 867.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.