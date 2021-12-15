Clean Yield Group Takes Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPP. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

