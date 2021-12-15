Clean Yield Group Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.