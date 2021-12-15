Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $329,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $262.65 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.67 and a fifty-two week high of $272.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

