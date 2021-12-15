Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,331 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.