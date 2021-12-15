Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortive by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortive by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Fortive stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.