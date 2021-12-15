YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,706 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

