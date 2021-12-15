Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1458 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

