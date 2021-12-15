Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells 22,076 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jeff Lendino sold 600 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

JAMF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

