Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KEWL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $112.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brasswood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

