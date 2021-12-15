BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 454.1% in November

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 454.1% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

NYSE:BGR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 2,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

