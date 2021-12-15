Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 474.9% from the November 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

CELTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,347. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

