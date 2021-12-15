Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 12,588 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.45.

NDAQ stock opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

