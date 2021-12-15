Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $591.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.27. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

