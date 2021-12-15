Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 1,386 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 113.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

