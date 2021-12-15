Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 1,033 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

