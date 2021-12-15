1,963,763 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,963,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,191,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,613,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

