Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,832. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

